Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.58

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $30.81. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 5,087,590 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

