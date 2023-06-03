Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $47.72

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.72, but opened at $46.51. Rapid7 shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 100,265 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

