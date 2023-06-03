Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down to $165.36

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $165.36, but opened at $160.37. Snowflake shares last traded at $164.85, with a volume of 984,547 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,726,358. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.