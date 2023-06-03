Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.25. Freshworks shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 225,938 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,273. Insiders own 26.66% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

