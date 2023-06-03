SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.71. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 24,807,440 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

