Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

