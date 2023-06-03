Insider Buying: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Purchases $65,250.00 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,008.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

