Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,100 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.