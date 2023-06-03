Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Stories

