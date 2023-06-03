Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Vista Gold Stock Down 2.1 %
VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
