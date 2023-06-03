LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
