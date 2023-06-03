LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

