StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

