iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

