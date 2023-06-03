Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.64.

Phreesia stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

