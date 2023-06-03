StockNews.com Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of TS opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,772,000 after buying an additional 362,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after buying an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

