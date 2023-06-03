Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.18.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

