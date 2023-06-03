Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.45.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $43.56 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

