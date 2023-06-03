Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.26.

VEEV opened at $194.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

