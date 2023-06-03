Barclays Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $172.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

