Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $25.70 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.