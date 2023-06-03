Katherine Schuelke Sells 910 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 910 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $91,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 9th, Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00.

SITM stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $234.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SiTime by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 295.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

