Head to Head Comparison: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Forward Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 1.28 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Forward Air $1.97 billion 1.34 $193.19 million $6.94 14.63

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freightos and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 446.88%. Forward Air has a consensus target price of $118.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Forward Air.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64%

Summary

Forward Air beats Freightos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

