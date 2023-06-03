Head to Head Contrast: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94% Omnitek Engineering -17.71% N/A -15.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 327.46%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Volatility & Risk

XOS has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.81 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.88 Omnitek Engineering $1.07 million 0.64 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS.

Summary

XOS beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

