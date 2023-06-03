Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

