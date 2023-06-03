CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.75 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $84,164. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

