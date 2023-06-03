CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,465 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $28.76 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

