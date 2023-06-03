CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 324 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

