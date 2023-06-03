3,538 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 38.26%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

