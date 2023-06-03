Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after buying an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 578,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

