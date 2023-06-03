CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

