CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $41.61 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

