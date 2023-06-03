Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

