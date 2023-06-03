Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 27,401 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.