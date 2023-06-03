Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $52.89 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

