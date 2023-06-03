Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $958.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

