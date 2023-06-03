Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0595 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

