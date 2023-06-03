CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,981 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.7 %

OR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -38.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.