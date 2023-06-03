CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

