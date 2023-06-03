1,144 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.