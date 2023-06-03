Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,217 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.86% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

