CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

