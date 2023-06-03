UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

