Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,860 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.