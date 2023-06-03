Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LEU opened at $29.88 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

