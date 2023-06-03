BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 3.7 %

BRP stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BRP by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BRP by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.