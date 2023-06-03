TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Jun 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Further Reading

