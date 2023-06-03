12,274 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.