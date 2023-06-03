O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,475,349,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.