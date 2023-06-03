HRT Financial LP Has $688,000 Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 263.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,898 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Robert Clay Grant purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,081.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

