HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 11,926 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $74.44 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

