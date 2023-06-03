56,194 Shares in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $800,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 42,404 shares worth $698,728. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ETNB stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.76.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

